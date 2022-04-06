Hutton supports Hanna's call for hero Marley

Academic and social commentator Professor Clinton Hutton is supporting the call for reggae legend Bob Marley to be made Jamaica's eighth national hero.

On Tuesday, St Ann South Eastern Member of Parliament Lisa Hanna moved a motion in the House of Representatives for Governor General Sir Patrick Allen to take the required steps that would give Marley the country's highest honour.

Hutton, director of the Institute of Technological and Educational Research at The Mico University College, told the Jamaica Observer that the lofty accolade is overdue.

“I have no problem with that at all. Bob Marley is an exceptional player in 20th century Jamaica,” said Hutton. “He put the philosophy of Marcus Garvey and Rastafari in songs and poems that articulated universal issues about freedom, justice, and black identity.”

During her presentation, Hanna noted the timelessness of Marley's music and global appeal of his one love message. She said it would be fitting for him to be conferred with national hero status this year when Jamaica celebrates its 60th anniversary of Independence from Britain.

Pan-African leader Marcus Garvey, politician/trade unionists Sir Alexander Bustamante and Norman Manley, anti-colonialists Paul Bogle, George William Gordon, Nanny, and Sam Sharpe are Jamaica's national heroes.

Marley was awarded the Order of Merit, Jamaica's fourth-highest honour, in February 1981. He died from cancer in May that year at age 36.

Hutton points out that it is a trend for conservative Caribbean societies to ignore people not in line with conventional thought. Hence, the indifference towards firebrands like Marley, Trinidadian master artist/poet LeRoy Clarke, and Barbadian poet Kamau Braithwaite.

“It's time we recognise that Bob Marley is one in a million. He's exceptional...not just an exceptional Jamaican, he's an exceptional person,” he said.