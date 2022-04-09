Hype Type calls for peace

DANCEHALL artiste Hype Type (aka Zion Boss) is ecstatic about the response to Just Live, featuring UK-based reggae artiste DK Lewis.

The single is calling on youth all over the world to live in peace and unity, and to turn away from violence and crime.

“Every day I turn on my radio or my TV to check out the news, all I can hear about is violence and crime all over the world. I'm tired of hearing about youth killing each other in the streets. I hope this song will reach the ears of the youth in Jamaica and other places and inspire them to stop fighting each other and live in love and unity,” he said.

Hype Type is known for songs such as My God Love Me, Press Along and Rasta Mentality. He believes Just Live has the potential to be a major hit.

“I'm getting a lot of positive feedback about this song; my team and I believe it has the potential to be a big hit. We're putting a lot of promotion behind it to blow it up big time,” shared Hype Type.

Produced by Wishlist Muziq Production, Just Live was released on all leading digital platforms including iTunes, Spotify, Apple Music, and Amazon on April 2, 2022.

DK Lewis (given name Desmond Lewis) is a Jamaican-born, UK-based singer who is known for songs such as Sweet Love, Dreaming of You and In My Time.