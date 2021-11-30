Hype Type drops Collateral Damage

Dancehall artiste Hype Type is anticipating a positive response to his new single Collateral Damage.

“I have a very good feeling about this song; everyone who has heard it has given it the thumbs up. The feedback I'm getting reminds me of when I released My God Love Me, earlier this year. Everyone said it would do well and it has turned out to be the biggest song of my career, so far. I believe Collateral Damage is going to be even bigger,” he said.

This new single will also be featured on Hype Type's upcoming seven-track EP, titled Zion City.

The EP which was originally scheduled for release in August is still in production and is slated to make it to market in February 2022.

“This EP has been in the making for a while now, and the fans are calling for it. I wanted to drop it in August but I had to scrap that plan due to some unforeseen issues with the production. However everything is good now; it's almost finished. We just have two more songs to mix and master before we release it,” said Hype Type, who is also known as Zion Boss.

Produced by Ralston Barrett on the Sobriety Test rhythm, Collateral Damage has been released on all digital platforms including iTunes, Spotify and Amazon.

Hype Type is scheduled to perform at Club Lallos alongside Anthony B in Lauderhill, Florida, on November 13.