I-Cient-Cy Mau goes acoustic

There is not a lot of acoustic music in contemporary reggae — certainly not out of Jamaica. I-Cient-Cy Mau and his Mau Mau Warriors recently went unplugged with Acoustic Binghi , a seven-song EP.

Released by I Mau Mau Productionz in February, five of its songs are from When Words Come to Life, their debut album from 2010. Desmond “I-Cient-Cy Mau” Williams, who founded the group just over a decade ago, said they were in the process of recording a second album when the idea for an acoustic project hit him.

“It was a favourite of mine to go [for] the one-two acoustic 'binghi sound in my on-stage performance. It turned out that our audience loved every minute of our acoustic sounds being all original lyrics to accommodate this special sound that we have captured,” he explained during an interview with the Jamaica Observer. “So, we halted on that album and recorded these seven magnificent tracks.”

I-Cient-Cy Mau is featured vocalist on Acoustic Binghi. He is supported by guitarist Jermaine Reid; drummers Lloyd McLennon, Joseph Sutherland, and Ricardo Lawrence; with Jozna Koiner and David Buschmann on horns.

Caan Follow None a Dem, We Are from Trench Town, Empress, Struggle, and Jah Blessings are the songs from When Words Come to Life that get the Nyabinghi treatment for Acoustic Binghi which was recorded seven years ago at Tuff Gong studios.

How Come and Children of the Most High are the mini set's previously unreleased songs.

According to I-Cient-Cy Mau, “All the songs were recorded in one take. It was done in the original format; all musicians an' I were in top shape to do this.”

Known as Junior Ranking early in his career, his focus took a different path when he discovered the bloody independence struggles of the Mau Mau Warriors in Kenya against the British during the 1950s.

He became I-Cient-Cy Mau 11 years ago and recorded When Words Come to Life, which reflected his embrace of Rastafari and a new direction in music.