I-Octane clears air

Dancehall singjay I-Octane yesterday took to Instagram to distance himself from claims made by a witness in the Klansman Gang Trial that he and the group's alleged leader, Andre “Blackman” Bryan, made several visits to the entertainer's Kingston-based studio.

“First thing, no one escort me to the studio. Do your research. People in the music can tell you I have my own recording studio, so when anybody wants to do any form of recording dem meet me at the studio. Next thing, why would I do a crime and have my little daughter at the crime scene? So if having my daughter who loves music at my studio when I am recording so she can learn more, plus voicing for a known recording company, where is the crime?… I have come across nuff yute who inna badness because of their background but come to me and say: 'DJ help take me out of badness'. Note, I don't know nothing about dem badness but dem ask for help…,” I Octane wrote in part to his 698,000 followers.

“When it's election time, I sing dubs. I sing dubs for politicians on both sides that don't mean me into politics. When politician keep the rally parties and me go sing for free, that don't mean me vote (mi never vote yet). When police a keep dem party at the station and me go sing for free, that don't mean me a carry info to them. When badman keep dem ghetto shows and nuff artistes including myself go, that don't mean mi inna badness,” he continued.

Several efforts made by the Jamaica Observer to reach the entertainer by telephone were unsuccessful.

According to the witness, who resumed his testimony in the trial involving 33 accused members of Klansman gang, while at the studio, I-Octane would be recording music.

“More than one time we went to the studio,” the witness told the Home Circuit Court, adding that the facility was located on Dunrobin Avenue, in the vicinity of Constant Spring Road, in a plaza next to a car mart.

He made the disclosure in the course of identifying the accused Fabian Johnson, otherwise called Crocs, who he said accompanied himself and alleged gang leader “Blackman” on those night-time visits.

I-Octane (given name: Byomie Muir) is popular in dancehall circles. He got his break more than a decade ago with his single Stab Vampire. He is also known for the songs Lose A Friend, Love You, Mama You Alone, Wine and Jiggle, and Puff It.