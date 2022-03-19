Ibiza Mode De Luxe on this Sunday

BILLED as the perfect getaway party for this weekend, Daylight Ibiza Mode De Luxe is scheduled for Stony Hill in St Andrew on Sunday. It is slated to commence at noon.

According to event promoter Ian Prodigious, patrons will be given the exact location once they have purchased their tickets.

“Patrons will have access to the location of the venue once they scan the bar code of their tickets. A Google map will come up indicating directions to the venue where Daylight Ibiza will be held. So, the only person who has access to the event is someone who has bought a ticket. This is our way of being different and representing our brand. Most importantly, this maintains the exclusive nature and premium theme of our event,” he said.

“Tickets can be purchased by visiting our Instagram page (Daylight Ibiza) and clicking on our link, which will carry individuals to our website where they can purchase tickets using their credit card or PayPal account. Once they have made their payment, a Google docs will appear asking for their name, email address and phone number. After completing this form they are good to go and our customer service representative will contact them. The representative will give individuals a run down of the event and any another other information they would like to know such as dress code and how they can find further information,” he continued.

Guests will be treated to high-quality mixes by DJ Shuttle Bus, Coppershot and Code Red.

According to the promoter, patrons will experience a once-in-a-life time experience on Sunday.

“It's Daylight Ibiza Mode De Luxe; bring your vibe and transform your style. The event is for people that want to escape the ordinary and indulge in the extraordinary. It's a whole different party — from the packaging to the ambience that we are going to provide. It's going to be an event that someone attends and won't stop talking about it for months. Those who won't be able to make it will definitely be missing out,” he added.

— Jason Tulloch