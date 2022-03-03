Icons night in Miramar

The third Reggae Icons Awards took place in Miramar, South Florida, on February 24. Bob Marley was toast of the Miramar Cultural Center, receiving the Legacy Award.

Marley, who died in Miami in May 1981 at age 36, would have celebrated his 77th birthday on February 6. His widow Rita, daughters Sharon and Cedella, and grandson Skip Marley attended the event.

Skip, playing acoustic guitar, performed Redemption Song in tribute to his grandfather who remains the best-selling reggae artiste by a considerable distance. Marley owned a home in Miami and members of his family still live in that city.

Alexandra P Davis, commissioner for the city of Miramar, is conceptualiser of the event which was first held in February 2019 to mark Black History Month in the United States and Reggae Month in Jamaica. The Reggae Icons Awards recognises persons who have impacted Jamaican popular music as well as stalwarts of the Jamaican Diaspora.

“It is important to the Diaspora to honour reggae icons especially during Black History Month and Reggae Month, which I coined as 'Black History Meets Reggae',” she told the Jamaica Observer. “Reggae has been on the forefront of the black struggle worldwide and tunes from Bob Marley and others have given hope to many, even during the recent reckoning of what it means to be black in America.”

Also honoured were the Inner Circle band and broadcaster Clinton Lindsay, who received the Icon Award. Dale Holness, former Broward County commissioner and mayor, was presented with the Marcus Garvey Award.