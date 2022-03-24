Iffa Cush keeps it blazing

For over 10 years, Shain Sheldon “Iffa Cush” Christie has helped market the music of many artistes, but for his latest project he steps into another phase of his career.

He produced the Kaya Blazing Riddim, an EP of four songs by young acts. It is released by his company, Iffa Cush Muzik Group.

According to Iffa Cush, his objective as a producer is to “put home-grown reggae on top”.

The songs on Kaya Blazing Riddim are Deal With it Proppa by J Written, Order (Inezi), Steamaz (Hardio), and Ganja by Bingi.

“I was playing the 'riddim' in the studio and smoking a spliff and the name just came to me. I said to myself, 'Kaya represent herbs,' then I remembered Bob [Marley] did an album called Kaya,” Iffa Cush recalled. “Being a new age rockers reggae producer from Trench Town, I believe this is a great contribution to the reggae legacy.”

It took one year to complete the Kaya Riddim. Iffa Cush selected the artistes who are from his native Trench Town, east Kingston, and Spanish Town.

Prior to producing songs, Iffa Cush worked with a number of grass roots acts as well as Capleton, I Wayne and Sizzla.

— Howard Campbell