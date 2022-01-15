Ifrica attacks predators

Queen Ifrica has come out swinging at sexual abusers with her latest single Predator's Paradise , produced by Nuh Rush Records.

“I did this song to shine light on the strength of predators in our country and how free they operate among us,” said Queen Ifrica.

“ Predator's Paradise speaks directly to the perpetrators and the fact that they somehow get away unpunished, while the victims of sexual abuse are left figuring it out,” she continued.

The song has been getting a lot of attention on social media and a talking point around entertainment circles.

Queen Ifrica began her career in 1995 after shining at a local talent contest in her hometown of Montego Bay, St James. This eye-opening experience eventually led to major stage performances in Jamaica, including the esteemed Reggae Sumfest as well as a union with Tony Rebel's Flames Crew in 1998.

With roots firmly secured in the Rastafarian faith, she blossomed as one of the top cultural artistes in reggae, swarming the airwaves with hits like Randy, Jus My Brethren, Below the Waist, and Daddy and appearing on stages at major festivals and stage shows around the world (Summer Jam in Germany, Sierra Nevada World Music Festival, Bob Marley Festival, Reggae on the River in California and Reggae Sundance Festival in Holland).

As an active community leader, Queen Ifrica is involved in several outreach programmes for children in Jamaica's inner city and charity shows where proceeds are donated to the cause.

She signed a record deal with VP records leading to the release of her first album, Montego Bay, in July 2009. Her second album, Climb, was released in March 2017, and topped the Billboard Reggae Albums chart.