Ifrica confronts predators

Queen Ifrica has long distinguished herself as a messenger for the people. With songs like Daddy Don't Touch Me There, the thought-provoking Times Like These, and Keep it To Yuself, the reggae singjay has used her voice to call for change while tackling matters of the heart.

Her latest single Predator's Paradise is a call for victims of violence and sexual abuse to speak up. The song, produced by Nuh Rush Records, was released in December.

“In recent times we're seeing women and children especially are under serious attack violently and it's almost as if there's a blind eye being turned towards it. It doesn't matter how many cries; how many complaints and reports are made to the police. It's about where we go from here. Are we just going to talk for the rest of our lives? Or we're about now to just take action and call a spade a spade and get these predators,” Queen Ifrica told the Jamaica Observer.

According to 2018 police data, 71 per cent of all girls who were victims of crime were victims of rape. One out of every two reported rape victims are girls under 18.

The Child Protection and Family Services Agency reports that there were 2,623 cases of sexual abuse against children in 2019 — an increase of 276 over 2018 when 2,347 cases were reported.

Queen Ifrica has, over the years, tried to comfort and mentor women and children who have been abused sexually and violently.

“This is something I do every day, especially since I did the song Daddy Don't Touch Me There. That song opened up so much. It didn't matter where I was performing, because I looked forward to hugging and counselling somebody who has had that kind of experience. I took up something that I could manage and I did it from a very humble place as well, in terms of when I try to give somebody advice on how to cope,” Queen Ifrica shared.

Daddy Don't Touch Me There, released in 2007, was a massive hit topping local charts. The song spoke about the sexual abuse of children.

“ Daddy Don't Touch Me There had a big impact. Based on my recollection, the number of children reporting sexual abuse to the relevant government agencies, increased at the time,” said Ifrica.

The singjay, daughter of ska veteran Derrick Morgan, said the message behind Predator's Paradise has been resonating.

“Yes, I believe that the message has resonated and it has also frightened the predators to say, okay there are artistic people still around who are seeing us for who we are and what we're doing and can put it in lyrics. But the fact that we can see you, means that we can do something about you. And that's what we are saying to everyone who has been affected by predators, now is the time to stand up and make your voices be heard and let these predators know that their kingdoms are made out of card packs, it has no substance. It's because of our silence, why they continue to be so strong.”

Her advice to persons who have experienced sexual abuse and domestic violence is simple: “Self-love is a very dynamic possession. When you understand what it means to love yourself, then you'll understand what it means to not take everything that is dished out on yuh plate,” said Queen Ifrica.

Predator's Paradise is part of a major project that Queen Ifrica plans to release later this year.

“Yes, the album is in the making. Me think it ago nice too,” she said.

She added, “The business is busy right now, everybody releasing songs, EPs and albums, everywhere is opening up, so we a watch everything and a position ourselves.”

Nuh Rush Records and long-time collaborator, Organic Records, are among entities that Queen Ifrica will be working with for the production of the album, which will be her first full-length project since 2017's Climb which topped the Billboard Reggae Albums chart.