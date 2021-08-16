Igloo puts lid on 'Dream'

WITH the aim of adhering to the Government's COVID-19 measures, Igloo cooler fete closed Dream Weekend 2021 in Negril on August 9.

The jersey and sneakers dress code inspired some patrons to get creative, while a few opted for beachwear. Combined with the earlier party, Mawnin After, Igloo this year fused the cooler series with the beach fete.

Blistering sunshine interrupted by heavy showers sent attendees scampering for cover. However, under a covered stage, selector Bishop Escobar kept the energy flowing. Coppershot Sound and YM Entertainment also delivered standout sets. Performances from Jahvinci, I Waata, and 10Tik brought the curtains down in fine style.

10Tik delivered his hit song, Roll Deep, and had patrons singing along on his 'Dream' debut. A surprise performance from upcoming entertainer Moyann also amplified the experience.

“We are elated about the successful staging of Dream Weekend in Negril. Grateful for the patrons that came out to party safely, wore their masks, social distanced, and abided by the protocols. Dream Weekend was the only event over the Independence weekend that required patrons to present a negative COVID-19 test result before entry and that speaks to our commitment to providing a safe environment for patrons and stakeholders,” said Kamal Bankay, chairman of Dream Entertainment – organisers of Dream Weekend.

The final of seven events, Igloo gave patrons a final dose of quality entertainment. Dream Entertainment now redirects its attention to North America for the first installment of Dream Weekend New York, slated for August 27-29 at Brooklyn Hangar.

Dream Weekend NYC will feature performances from Caribbean heavyweights Bunji Garlin, Nailah Blackman, Chi Ching Ching, Spice, and Serani, as well as African megastar Afro B.