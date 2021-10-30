Ijahmar gives thanks for 24 Hours

Singjay Ijahmar is excited about the traction around his latest single, 24 Hours , which was released on the One Hundred Degrees Records label last week.

“As you know, there are 24 hours in a day and each day comes with its up and downs, growing and learning my life lessons, so this is a reminder that I have got to appreciate the ups and down, because my understanding is that life is all about giving thanks and God's timing is everything,” he said.

The single was released on all digital download platforms along with visuals provided by veteran video director Nordia Rose.

“The response has been good so far, everyone thinks it's very good that a young person like myself can deliver such positive message and they want me to continue to do so with my music,” he said.

He complained that the nightly curfews which have been affecting the entertainment industry but remains hopeful that things will change in the new year.

“Things are getting back to normal. The thing is I love all kinds of music, I just choose a different path from most artistes my age. Whatever riddim I release a single on will be positive and inspirational because I love to see positive things manifest,” said the artiste, whose real name is Omar Robertson.

Born on December 2, 1992, he grew up in Rockfort, east Kingston. He was educated at the Edith Dalton James High School, where he discovered a love for music.

He signed to New York-based record label One Hundred Degrees Records in 2018, and got some buzz earlier this year with 'Thousand Reasons' that got major play locally, in the Caribbean and countries such as Ghana and Nigeria in the African continent.