Ikatik prepares to release debut EP

Style of Love is the name of the forthcoming EP by dancehall singer Ikatik. He says the eight-track project is due for release at year's end, and in a move to build up some momentum, he is dropping several singles.

“The EP has eight tracks, seven of which were produced by me and the other titled No Home produced by DJ Terro from Top Ten Records, who is based overseas,” Ikatik explained.

His current single is Give it to you, recorded on a beat composed by Pop Em Beats. Ikatik mixed and mastered the song.

The Clarendon-based artiste started pursuing music while attending Bethel College.

“Music began for me after I recorded my first song while in fifth form. I got a huge reaction from the crowd while performing it at school and that's when I decided I would take on this musical journey,” he shared.

Asked what he brings to the table, he said, “I bring a fresh, new sound; I refer to it as a fusion of pop and reggae. You will hear it both in my vocals and in the 'riddims' I make.”

Born Jermaine Gushman, the 28-year-old is from the community of Lesterfield.

According to Ikatik, he uses music as a method of self-expression and as the vehicle through which he relates to the world. Ikatik embodies a love-motivated craft and credits every single part of the music production process with providing him with comfort and peace.

“I hope to be a household name, known for my unique sound and variety, as I make music suitable for all races, gender, colour and creed,” said Ikatik.