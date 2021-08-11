Iko Iko hits Billboard

PAPUA New Guinea singer Justin Wellington and deejay Small Jam from the Solomon Islands have scored a hit with a reggae-flavoured cover of the 1953 standard Iko Iko .

The song — which recently topped several iTunes reggae charts globally (the song also topped the German Airplay chart) — is 44 on Billboard's Global 200 (excluding US) and 87 on Billboard's Global 200 charts.

Released in 2017, Iko Iko was recently picked up by American label RCA Records.

This isn't the first cover of Iko Iko to have made the charts. The 1960s girl group The Dixie Cups took their version to number 20 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 1965, while Dr John hit 71 in 1972 with his version.

British girl group Belle Stars covered the song in 1982 but it wasn't until in 1989 that their version reached number 14 in America.

Also making moves on the Billboard charts this week is Gyalis by New York-based Capella Grey, who is of Jamaican parentage. Gyalis, which is on the Capitol Records imprint, debuts at 95 on the all-genre Billboard Hot 100 chart. It also enters Mainstream R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay at number 31.

Gyalis moves 39 to 33 on Rhythmic Top 40, while dashing from 48 to 41 on R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay chart. Over on Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs, it steps up from 43 to 31.

Sean Paul re-enters Billboard's Rap Digital Songs Sales chart at eight with Temperature.

On the streaming-driven Billboard Reggae Albums chart, Bob Marley and the Wailers are on top for an 83rd week with Legend.

Shaggy stays firm at two with Best of Shaggy: The Boombastic Collection, while Look for the Good by Jason Mraz inches up from four to three.

Live at Red Rocks by Rebelution is at four, UB-40's Greatest Hits re-enters at five, while Stick Figure's World on Fire and Set in Stone are six and seven, respectively.

The Trinity by Sean Paul re-enters at eight and his Grammy-winning Dutty Rock jumps back onto the chart at nine.

Gold by Bob Marley and the Wailers dips two places to 10.

On the sales-driven US Current Reggae Albums chart (which is only available by subscription to MRC Data), Ease and Grace, a 15-track set by Iya Terra, debuts at number one, selling 372 copies in its first week.

Ease and Grace was released on July 30 and it has collaborations including Steel Pulse, Alborosie, Tribal Seeds and Bobby Lee.

Look for the Good by Jason Mraz inches to two, while Rebelution's In the Moment is steady at number three.

Walshy Fire Riddimentary Selection by Walshy Fire rises to four, Live in Coventry 1979 by Selecter is five, and the various artistes set — The Trojan Story — dips to six.

Songs of Freedom: The Island Years by Bob Marley and the Wailers rises from 30 to seven, while another Marley set Uprising Live! re-enters the chart at eight.

At nine, Rocksteady Got Soul by Soul Jazz Records Presents, while Sublime Meets Scientist and Mad Professor Inna LBC by Sublime is at 10.

Gramps Morgan's Positive Vibration drops from eight to 23, and Solid Gold by U-Roy backtracks from 10 to 13.