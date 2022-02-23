INDECOM on Tommy Lee's case

DONAHUE Martin, attorney-at-law representing dancehall deejay Tommy Lee Sparta, says his team is cooperating with the Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) in its probe of Monday's incident which resulted in the entertainer sustaining several injuries at the Tower Street Adult Correctional Centre (TSACC) in Kingston.

Tommy Lee Sparta, whose given is Leroy Russell, has been admitted in the Kingston Public Hospital, under heavy security, since the incident. It is unclear when he'll be released.

“I was able to see him, but he wasn't conscious, so I couldn't talk to him. I don't make it a habit to speak to injuries, because I'm not a doctor and we haven't received a medical report yet... I did notice obvious wounds. Remember, he's kinda tough as a person. But, we're monitoring him very closely and we are quite literally cooperating with INDECOM as they do their investigations,” Martin told the Jamaica Observer on Tuesday.

Martin said he remains in “constant conversation” with Tommy Lee Sparta's family members regarding the matter.

INDECOM undertakes investigations concerning actions by security forces members and others State agents that result in death or injury to persons or the abuse of the rights of persons.

In a release from INDECOM on Tuesday, it says it will be conducting a series of interviews to uncover the cause of Monday's incident.

“The immediate investigative steps to be conducted by INDECOM Investigators are:

1. Interview the complainant (Leroy Russell);

2. Collection of medical entries and reports to appreciate the extent of the injuries received by both parties (inmate and correctional officer);

3. Conduct witness canvassing at TSACC to ascertain the circumstances that resulted in the injury to both parties;

4. Ascertain the number of correctional officers that were involved in the incident;

5. Collection of evidentiary material; and,

6. Serve Section 21 Notices, pursuant to the INDECOM Act, to any concerned officer (correctional officer) for the submission of a statement in relation to the incident,” it outlined.

Meanwhile, Monique Pryce, director of public relations and corporate communications at the Department of Corrections, told the Observer that she had no updates regarding the matter.

According to an official release from the Department of Correctional Services on Monday afternoon, a dispute ensued between the embattled entertainer and a correctional officer after he failed to follow instructions to return to his cell.

“Reports received from the acting superintendent on duty are that the inmate refused to re-enter his cell following the distribution of breakfast. Upon repeat of the command, the inmate hurled his breakfast at the staff officer in retaliation,” the statement read in part.

“He was subdued by the officer and both parties received injuries. The inmate was taken to the medical orderly on the compound of the institution for examination and later transferred to a public hospital for further treatment,” the statement continued.

In March 2021, Tommy Lee Sparta was sentenced to three years in prison for illegal possession of firearm and two years for illegal possession of ammunition in the Gun Court Division of the Home Circuit Court in Kingston.

He will, however, serve three years as the sentences are to run concurrently.

According to the police report, on December 14, 2020 the entertainer — whose given name is Leroy Russell — was arrested after a vehicle in which he was travelling was intercepted by members of the Jamaica Constabulary Force. The men in the vehicle were searched and a 9mm Glock pistol with an extended magazine containing 18 rounds of ammunition was found in the dancehall artiste's waistband.

Tommy Lee Sparta is no stranger to brushes with the law, and having several throughout his career.

He has been a person of interest in several shootings in Kingston and Montego Bay, St James. He was, however, cleared.

In 2015, the Montego Bay police prevented him from performing on Reggae Sumfest for “fear of patrons' safety”.

A former member of Vybz Kartel's Portmore “Gaza” Empire, Tommy Lee Sparta got his break in 2012. He is known for songs including Spartan Soldier, Spartan Angel, Psycho, and Rich Badness.