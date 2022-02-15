Independence fever

GARFIELD McCook, conceptualiser of the United States-based Jamaica International Independence Foreign Song Competition (JIIFSC), hopes that the event's upcoming, second staging will see exponential growth.

“The vision is to grow each year in terms of the number of artistes entering and eventually having a Jamaican artiste from every country in the diaspora represented. We also vision the JIIFSC and JCDC [Jamaica Cultural Development Competition] together at a grand event,” he told the Jamaica Observer.

This year marks Jamaica's 60th Independence anniversary from Britian.

JIIFSC was created last year to give Jamaicans overseas an opportunity to participate in festival events outside of Jamaica. The inaugural winner, Lavie Lujah from Pickering, Canada, was selected from a field of 12 finalists from various countries, including the USA, Germany, and the UK.

The submission period for applications in this year's competition opened on February 1 and will run until April 30. Entrants are required to submit their application form and non-refundable fee of US$150, along with their song in MP3 format and lyric sheet. Potential finalists can once again expect amazing prizes, with the first, second and third prizes being US$8,000 and trophy, US$4,000 and trophy, and US$1,000, respectively.

Initially called the Jamaica International Independence Festival Song Competition, McCook made a slight change in order to better distinguish the JIIFSC from other events.

McCook said the competition has been well received.

“The reception was welcoming. Artistes and fans said the competition in the Diaspora was well overdue,” he said.

Public voting and several elimination rounds and will be scheduled leading up to the grand JIIFSC finals on July 30. More information on the competition such as rules and eligibility can be found on the website at www.jiifsc.com.

As this year's competition gets underway, McCook is confident in the continued growth of the event, with plans to one day attract an audience large enough to fill a stadium.

“My hope is to have sponsors recognise and support us as we now have a valid track record. We hope we have reached more Jamaican artistes around the world. Our expectation is to have more Jamaican dignitaries and fans in attendance,” McCook expressed.