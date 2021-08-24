Intence's dad sets record straight

Stephen “Fada Axe” Gabbidon, father and manager of dancehall deejay Intence, is concerned that several artistes and dancehall choreographers are claiming they are the conceptualisers of the Yahoo Boyz dance created by his son and his team.

“The song get so big that everybody start run in. Intence, Wasp, Speck and me [members of his entourage] were at a hotel in Cayman quarantining when we came up with the song [and accompanying dance]. We just want them to give credit where credit is due,” he told the Jamaica Observer.

Produced by Country Hype and Cryshy, Yahoo Boyz was released on July 5. The song is currently number one on iTunes and has amassed 4.2 million views on YouTube.

According to Gabbidon, Intence put a lot of effort into making the song a hit.

“He's not a dancer and he never identified as a dancer, but he wanted a song that could take the summer. I brought all my recording equipment from Jamaica and the idea just came to him. He always tries to make songs that are catchy for young people and when he heard the rhythm 'Yahoo' was the first word that came to his mind. He reads a lot and does a lot of research to ensure that his music is fit for the young people. After the song was completed, the dance just came naturally,” he explained.

Yahoo Boyz and its dance are hugely popular. Some fans are even saying it is the song of the summer.

“Intence has found a way of blending aggression and rhythm that just stands out. The blend paired with a catchy beat easily makes it the song of the summer,” said Dequan Coombs, CEO of digital media agency RvdeArt.

Student pilot Zacchary Smith shared similar sentiments.

“The beat is different. Like, as it starts it just brings out a vibe that just makes you want to bounce to it…everybody goes crazy when it's being played. The lyrics are also catchy so the song, overall, is just good. And everyone can vibe to it — whether they're driving or just standing at an event with friends. It will put you in a good mood,” he told the Observer.

Hailing from Tavern in Papine, Intence has endeared himself to fans with songs such as Go Hard, Seh Dem Real, and Dream Life.

Yeng Badness, another popular song he released in April, is something of a family affair. It features his brothers Invasion, Naga and Wahs, as well as I Waata, Sadike, Voltiige and Chapoff.