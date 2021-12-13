Introducing O'bessa

THE Maytals ­— former band of Toots Hibbert ­— is now O'bessa, according to veteran bass guitarist Jackie Jackson.

“We came to an agreement with the estate and we are happy we are now able to move forward,” Jackson told the Jamaica Observer yesterday.

“There is no ill feel[ing] or animosity towards the estate. Let's move forward and put Jamaica on the map. Who knows, we might all be on the same stage one day. All is well,” he continued.

In addition to Jackson, O'bessa comprises Charles Faquharson (keyboards), Carl Harvey (guitar), Paul Douglas (drums), and Radcliffe Bryan (guitar). Most of them recorded and toured with Hibbert for more than five decades.

According to a statement from O'bessa, fans can expect the same quality of music that propelled Hibbert to international stardom.

“As O'bessa we will be bringing the best of Toots and The Maytals' experience and unveiling talent in the band... We are pulling out all the stops,” the statement read in part.

Jackson said O'bessa is inspired by the quaint town Oracabessa, in St Mary.

“Incidentally, that's where our drummer Paul Douglas is from. The place has always resonated with us,” said Jackson whose bass lines include The Wailers' Thank You Lord, Desmond Dekker (Israelites), Paul Simon (Mother And Child Reunion), and Toots & The Maytals (Sweet And Dandy and Pressure Drop).

On July 15 members of the band received a cease-and-desist letter from Hibbert's estate to refrain from using The Maytals. A settlement was reached this month.

In a release sent to the Jamaica Observer from Hibbert's estate, his daughter Leba Hibbert Thomas said she and the outfit reached a mutual agreement.

“We are happy that we were able to reach an amicable agreement with the members of my father's former backing band over the use of the Maytals name. The Maytals name belonged to my father and since he's no longer here physically, it now belongs to his estate,” she said.

Toots Hibbert, 77, died of COVID-19 complications at the University Hospital of the West Indies in Kingston on September 11, 2020.

The group is known for classic songs including Bam Bam, Monkey Man, and 54-46.

Got to Be Tough, the last studio album released by the outfit, won the Grammy Award for Best Reggae Album in March. They had previously won in 2005 with True Love.

Jackson said the group has big plans for next year.

“Our album, Continuum, is in the final stages and we are preparing an early 2022 release. We are also planning to hit the road next year after the release of the album. The bookings are coming in,” he continued.