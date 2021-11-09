IRAWMA head gets doctorate

Noted entertainment and social justice advocate Ephraim Martin has added another accolade to his impressive profile.

The St Thomas-born, Chicago-based businessman — who is best known in local spheres as the conceptualiser of the International Reggae and World Music Awards (IRAWMA) — recently graduated from the Larry Love University in Oklahoma with a doctorate in business administration.

Speaking to the Jamaica Observer, Martin shared that although he'd always wanted a doctorate, he was more focused on the work he was doing in his community as well as his business endeavours in the area of entertainment.

“It was always my hope that I would get this degree, but it wasn't a big deal. My thing was working for the people of my community and the culture. It is this work that has got me here. So much training of young people on various aspects of entertainment and the business world really helped prepare me for this latest move. Words cannot express the feeling I experienced when asked to speak at the graduation ceremony. It was simply unbelievable. Yes, there were other speakers but just to be asked, then that reaction at the end of my presentation, was just outstanding,” said Martin.

He asserts that this degree will only fire up his drive to serve his community in the United States, as well as his Jamaican community at home and abroad.

“My advocacy does not stop here; if anything, this is when it gets going. I have to do more and so whatever I can do for the Jamaican and Caribbean culture, I will to the best of my ability. No degree can sidetrack my commitment. I am more engaged and my objectives are always to help my people,” he added.

Come next year, Martin and his team will be celebrating a number of 40th anniversaries, including the Chicago Music Awards (CMA) on February 26, and IRAWMA on May 1 in Kingston. July 2-4 will also see the 29th African/Caribbean International Festival of Life (IFOL), and then there is the sixth JSVFest (Jerk, Seafood and Vegan Fest) on September 10 and 11 in Chicago.