IRD hails Sunsplash

Reggae Sunsplash, the ground-breaking festival which began in 1978, will be recognised for its seminal role in the development of reggae music, during International Reggae Day (IRD), set for July 1.

The festival ran annually until 1996, with a final event in 1998, before it was revived in 2006 then discontinued. It is regarded as the template for reggae festivals today.

According to conceptualiser of IRD, Andrea Davis, the 2019 event zooms in on reggae's global impact in light of last year's designation of the music as an intangible cultural heritage by UNESCO (United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization).

Therefore, it is fitting to salute Reggae Sunsplash.

“It was a trailblazing initiative to showcase reggae music to the world. It created a template for reggae festivals that has been used to great success worldwide and we cannot downplay its role in taking the music international and raising the bar for the careers of countless artistes. When it began in 1978, it is key to note that it also helped to revive tourism in Montego Bay, because at the time all the hotels would close for the summer, and it was Sunsplash that revived the summer season for the tourism industry in Jamaica,” Davis told the Jamaica Observer.

“It created that festival experience that sought to showcase the best of Jamaican music and culture... that mix of sounds comprising live and recorded music; the whole flavour of vendors and that reggae experience that we have come to know and love can be attributed to Sunsplash,” she continued. “There is that vibe that makes a reggae festival much different from any other music festival out there. They (Sunsplash) were really the first to come to the market, both local and international, and set up a level of production as big as they did for reggae music.”

IRD continues its thrust to have media dedicate 24 hours of reggae programming on July 1, as it continues to be the hub of celebrations locally and internationally. Davis has confirmed participation by radio stations from The Bahamas and Trinidad & Tobago.

In Jamaica, Davis and her team have endorsed Fête de la Musique, which is staged by Alliance Française in Kingston.

In keeping with its global reach, a number of IRD activities are being held in the United Kingdom.

“The University of London will be having a two-day conference as well as photo exhibit and unveiling a plaque beside the reggae tree which was planted in Harlesden last year. They are doing a number of different topics at their conference this year. These include 'Reggae, Mental Health and Well-being', to reggae's influence on British R&B and soul,” Davis revealed. “There will also be a presentation on copyright and protecting reggae music and a screening of Rude Boy: The Story of Trojan Records, and saluting VP Records on their 40th anniversary. In the middle of that there will be sound system performances and the recognition of a number of players in the British reggae industry for their contribution to the advancement of reggae. These honourees will include Steel Pulse and Aswad.”