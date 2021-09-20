Irish Spice elated with Just Us album

IRISH Spice, an Irish-Jamaican, sister rap duo from Nottingham in UK, released their second album, Just Us, in May 2021, and are enthusiastic about its reception.

The duo also released a second video for their single, Motherland, from the album.

“We would like to thank and send our love to all our listeners worldwide for always showing your true and real love and support,” said Tracey “Bodyguard” Dale, one-half of the duo.

In addition to Motherland, Just Us features 11 tracks, including Chemical Warfare, Dem Never Know, Real Ting, and No Fren.

Born in Northern Ireland to an Irish mother and Jamaican father, the sisters spent their early childhood years growing up and seeing British soldiers patrolling the streets with guns. The sisters developed an appreciation for rap music as well as reggae.

The sisters, “Bodyguard” and Nicole “Misskat” Anderson, began writing their lyrics back in 1991. They also listened to artistes such as 2Pac, KRS1, Mc Lyte, Queen Latifah and Bob Marley.

They cultivated an urban style rap flow delivered from a female perspective, using conscious lyrics, flow, and energy. In the early 1990s, the sisters began performing at local, national, and international festivals and events. They travelled to Miami where they performed at the Joseph Caleb Centre Miami-Dade County and had the pleasure to meet and record at Willy Lindo's Heavy Beat Records.

From around 2004 the sisters returned to Jamaica and started to work towards developing singles and albums with various engineers and producers.

The duo released their first album, As One, in 2016. It spawned their biggest hit, Gun War.

“We're hoping to return to Jamaica before the end of the year. We will know more about the data on the new album in a couple of months,” said Misskat.