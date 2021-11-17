Isha Bel lives the good life

Roots singer Isha Bel encourages positive vibes on Good Life, her latest song. It has a dancehall flavour, a contrast to the one drop sound she is known for.

Good Life is produced by Terron Fabio for the Salento sound system out of Italy. It is one of the tracks from their Dem Nuh Good Riddim album.

Having done a number of dancehall songs early in her career, Isha Bel has no problem stepping outside of her comfort zone.

“It's an added dimension really. I never put limits on what I can do musically as long as the message is positive and inspiring. It's not the first time I am doing dancehall or uptempo tracks,” she said.

Isha Bel (given name Natalie Walsh) started her career over 25 years ago with the Fourth Street Sister, a quartet that performed mainly on the cabaret scene. She went solo in 2005 with a change in musical focus to roots-driven message songs.

Many of those songs like Bless Jah Holy Name and Locks Grow have been recorded for European companies. With Good Life, Isha Bel hopes to make a mark in Jamaica.

“It would open more doors, yes. Nothing is assured though. The focus is to make great songs that heal my soul and others. You never know where the music will resonate and with whom,” she said.