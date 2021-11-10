Ishawna, Sheeran to make music

Dancehall singjay Ishawna has revealed that she has an upcoming collaboration with British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran.

She shared the announcement yesterday via her Instagram page. In a 15-second clip, Sheeran is seen discussing the collaboration during an interview.

“Ishawna has got me singing patois with her. Cause, I was like 'I don't know' and she was like, 'Trust me, Kingston slang they're gonna f*****g love it' and so she's got me singing. I'm actually going to record my bits after this…,” he said.

Ishawna shared her excitement in her caption.

“Was trying soooo hard to keep this a secret but since Ed Sheeran has let the cat out of the bag, it's only right I share the good news!!!! It's official guys!!! Ed Sheeran & Ishawna collab coming soon,” Ishawna wrote.

Sheeran disclosed in a previous interview last month that he was obsessed with Ishawna's remix of his 2017 hit single, Shape of You.

“I was in the Caribbean and I heard like a totally different song, it's really, really filthy. She's just singing about her man going down on her, it was all over the Caribbean,” he said.

Shape of You was released as one of the double lead singles from Sheeran's third studio album.

The clip from that interview went viral, and, according to Ishawna, united both of them.

“The universe brought us together through music and it's an absolute honour to be working with you, grateful is an understatement,” Ishawna wrote in response to the clip via Instagram.

“Thank you for trusting me, just as much as I trust you! I can't wait for the world to hear what we have in store,” she added.

Ishawna is known for hits like Slippery When Wet, One and Lose, Mood and Want It.