Isiah Mentor chooses sides

REGGAE singer Isiah Mentor is generating a buzz with God is On My Side , a song offering hope and solace for Jamaicans in challenging times.

“It is an inspirational and motivational song for people right now, just to give them a spiritual escape. It is a free-spirited, inspirational song to find a way out of their financial troubles, the violence, the health challenges caused by this [coronavirus] pandemic,” he said.

God is on My Side was released in February on iTunes on Isiah Mentor's own Village Roots label. He also released visuals for the project on YouTube.

Given name Ian Samuels, the singer was born in Rae Town, Kingston and attended Tivoli Gardens and Charlie Smith high schools. After graduation he started his music career using the moniker Lilly Melody at King Tubby's Studio, on the Waterhouse and Firehouse labels. He has had the opportunity to work with producers Sly and Robbie and several of the top musicians in Jamaica over the past two decades. He released an album, Give It to Me, years ago.

Mentor migrated to the United States when he was in his early 20s. Due to his religious beliefs he relocated to Shashamane in Ethiopia in 2011. He has lived in various parts of the world, including Africa, Europe, the UK and the US, and has been exposed to many different cultures and genres of music which have all influenced his singing.

“I have also realised that the most potent sounds come from Africa and I have come up with a brand new sound, ancestral cries, which I will share with the world,” he said.