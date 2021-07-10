It's all good for Dropa Don

EMERGING singjay Dropa Don is upbeat about the reception to Sit & Be Good on the Right Deh Suh rhythm.

“Whether it's being played in the United Sates or back home in Jamaica, the song gives the ladies a passion to gyrate their bodies. The ladies love it and it continues to hike up views on my YouTube channel and my various social media platforms,” said the 35-year-old, who is based in the United States.

Produced by DJ Terro and Megatran, Sit & Be Good was released last year.

Dropa Don, given name Osmond Farquharson, hails from central Kingston. A past student of Calabar High School, he migrated to North Carolina, United States, in 2017.

The singjay began his musical journey in 2019 with Oh Why?. According to him, his mother was not receptive of the decision.

“When I decided to take music serious, I had to call my mother and give her a talk. She was very much against my decision, because I was youth that grow up in the church. I ended up having to show her Popcaan and his mother. I also had to make reference to Sizzla to explain that he grew up singing in the church choir and many other dancehall artistes also grew up in the church. Therefore, this is not an unusual decision and that she should give me a chance,” he said.

While several artistes have said the pandemic had slowed their careers, it was quite the opposite for Dropa Don, who spent his time in the studio.

“The pandemic has affected my career in a positive way, because everybody is at home and tune into the Internet. Young artistes like myself have received great recognition. During this period, more people search the Internet for new artistes because they were tired of listening musicians they are accustomed to,” explained Dropa Don.

He said his aim is to break into the American and European markets.

“My aim is to carry dancehall music to a different realm and a whole different dimension. Where more people in the world appreciate dancehall music. I think we limit ourselves to how far our music can go and we are not reaching the wider audience,” he added.

His other songs include Please Me and Nah Give Up.