It's all good for Scantana and Rizk

It's all good for Scantana and RizkTuesday, April 20, 2021
The Goodie Goodie remix by Scantana featuring Rizk is getting a new lease on life.
“I'm always trying to reinvent and refresh my brand. There was no better way to do so [than] by collaborating with young fresh talent like Rizk for the Goodie Goodie gyals worldwide,” said Scantana.
The Goodie Goodie remix was released last week by Dale Virgo's DZL Records. It has an accompanying video. The original was released last year October.
The original rendition of Goodie Goodie has received spins on Hot 97 FM in New York City, as well as radio stations in Ghana, Gambia, Kenya, and Uganda.
Scantana, who is also an audio engineer , was cast in Netflix's Top Boy and the Jamaican movie , Sprinter.
Rizk was elated to be part of the project.
“It's a massive tune, which I am happy to now be a part of. Scantana is an urban music legend who has now transcended to mainstream, so working with him was a win both creatively and educationally, as I am a lifelong learner in music. Goodie Goodie Remix is definitely the right start for my career in 2021,” he said.
