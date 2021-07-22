It's Prince Pankhi's time

It's Prince Pankhi's timeThursday, July 22, 2021
|
BY HOWARD CAMPBELL
|
Rastafari has been a way of life for Prince Pankhi for more than 30 years. The singjay, who is an original member of Capleton's David House camp, continues to fly the roots banner on his latest projects.
Based in Rhode Island, he has two EPs on the market. King Pankhi Ft Jah Marcus was released in March by his I Entourage label, while Time is Now was released this month by Montego Records.
King Pankhi has four songs including Chrisis and Sleep no More. There are three songs on Time is Now including the title and Jah is The Chapel.
“Wi believe in giving uplifting message through di music, wi nuh have no time fi negatives 'cause dat help no one,” said Prince Pankhi (real name Dennis Malcolm).
Originally from Westmoreland, he has lived in the United States for 20 years. Since 2017, he has set down roots in Providence, Rhode Island, which, like other New England states, has a strong reggae base, especially in the colleges.
While a member of David House, he toured Europe with Capleton and recorded collaborations with Capleton including Golden Glory.
To date, Prince Pankhi has released three EPs and six albums including Family of Love, The Right Way, and I Love Music.
