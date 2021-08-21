Iyara gives his take

Each time he travels, Iyara is amazed at the resilience of the Jamaican abroad. Unlike home where many youth seem to shun employment, it is the order of the day overseas.

The deejay acknowledges that discipline on Yaadman up inna Farrin, his latest song which is produced by Bellevue Entertainment Production.

“A friend told me dat inna farrin if mi a si you too often, something wrong 'cause every man have a job; some have three jobs,” said Iyara.

The inspiration to salute his compatriots in the Diaspora came while he was visiting family and friends in the United States last year. Even during the novel coronavirus lockdown, they adhered to a culture of work in the midst of a life-threatening pandemic.

It is an ethic that saw Jamaicans thrive in North America and the United Kingdom. Areas like Brooklyn, Queens and The Bronx in New York, Lauderhill in South Florida, Brampton and Scarborough in Toronto and Brixton in the UK, have benefited from Jamaican drive.

The Portland-born Iyara would like to see Jamaicans at home emulate that exuberance.

“Wi fi jus' keep pushing for greatness, wi full a talent a yaad but more time wi jus' sit on it an' the bigger heads fi let through the real talent and not their friends kids,” he said. “The real talent will always shine but nuff a get stifle, especially the country and garrison youths.”

A former member of Bounty Killer's Alliance camp, Iyara's hit songs include Aiming to The Top and Easy fi Get.

— Howard Campbell