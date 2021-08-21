Iyara gives his take

Iyara gives his takeSaturday, August 21, 2021
|
Each time he travels, Iyara is amazed at the resilience of the Jamaican abroad. Unlike home where many youth seem to shun employment, it is the order of the day overseas.
The deejay acknowledges that discipline on Yaadman up inna Farrin, his latest song which is produced by Bellevue Entertainment Production.
“A friend told me dat inna farrin if mi a si you too often, something wrong 'cause every man have a job; some have three jobs,” said Iyara.
The inspiration to salute his compatriots in the Diaspora came while he was visiting family and friends in the United States last year. Even during the novel coronavirus lockdown, they adhered to a culture of work in the midst of a life-threatening pandemic.
It is an ethic that saw Jamaicans thrive in North America and the United Kingdom. Areas like Brooklyn, Queens and The Bronx in New York, Lauderhill in South Florida, Brampton and Scarborough in Toronto and Brixton in the UK, have benefited from Jamaican drive.
The Portland-born Iyara would like to see Jamaicans at home emulate that exuberance.
“Wi fi jus' keep pushing for greatness, wi full a talent a yaad but more time wi jus' sit on it an' the bigger heads fi let through the real talent and not their friends kids,” he said. “The real talent will always shine but nuff a get stifle, especially the country and garrison youths.”
A former member of Bounty Killer's Alliance camp, Iyara's hit songs include Aiming to The Top and Easy fi Get.
— Howard Campbell
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy