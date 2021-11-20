Iyara rings in Yuletide season

Iyara rings in Yuletide seasonSaturday, November 20, 2021
|
Iyara has released a Christmas-themed dancehall song called Jingle Bell (Ring Di Bell) . The song is produced by Sipo Records and was released on November 17 via all digital download platforms.
“Jamaica needs a real joy in the dancehall, so for the holiday season here's the song for the ladies, you jingle bell ring de bell,” Iyara said.
The artiste has stepped up promotion of his popular Yaadman Up Inna Farrin single with the release of a mixtape by DJ Treasure. The Own Way artiste recently did a mix-off challenge that generated a lot of buzz online, wherein he gave away US$1,000 cash to the winner.
Iyara's manager Byron Somers is pleased with his artiste's progress in 2021 and believes this Christmas song will close off the year with a bang.
“Iyara has picked up the baton from Vybz Kartel, who developed a reputation for a yearly Christmas song, but in the past few years he hasn't released any recently. Iyara is here to stay, he's showing real creativity and resilience in dancehall,” Somers said.
Iyara recently delivered a high-energy professional set at the Orlando Legendary Weekend alongside headline acts such as Alkaline, Gyptian, Tifa and D'Angel.
