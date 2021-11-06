Iyara spices up Florida Jerk Festival

Iyara delivered a well-received performance at the Florida Jerk Festival in Orlando, Florida, in October.

Dressed in an orange long-sleeved shirt and black pants, he hit the stage singing his most recent hit, Yaadman inna Farrin, which got an immediate forward from the crowd on hand.

Iyara completed his spicy set with songs such as Pressure Cooker, Big Belly Mattic, Nah Dweet, Rich and Wealthy and his latest release, Live Cash, which was released by the label Bellevue Entertainment.

“The artiste is officially booked for the Jerk Fest 2022 in West Palm Beach based on how well he did at Florida Jerk Fest last month,” said Steve Negril, CEO of Negril Jamaican Restaurant, one of the sponsors of the event.

The Florida Jerk Festival is an event where Florida's top Caribbean restaurants and chefs offer a variety of culinary delights through cooking competitions and its “Jerk Experience”. The events culminate with guest performers who cater to the diverse audience which attends the events each year.

Iyara is slated to perform at the Orlando Legendary Weekend on November 13 alongside Alkaline.

“Mi looking forward to this show, the streets are talking about the Live Cash and Yaadman inna Farrin, the ting ah build to the next level,” Iyara said.