Iyara, Turbulence are 'bravehearts'

Dancehall artiste Iyara is ecstatic about the feedback to his latest single Braveheart , featuring reggae-dancehall singer Turbulence.

“I had the song about four years but I had been listening it and felt if I did it with a different artiste, then it would enhance and make it better. Me and Turbulence link up. I am a Portland youth but mi live ah White Hall, grow ah White Hall. Turbulence is a White Hall youth, from Kingston 8, so you know how that go,” Iyara explained.

“We have a street relationship from long time so when he heard the song him say: 'Deejay is a hit. Mi ah go fix this the real way' and Turbulence just hammer it. The singer put out his real strength, yu can hear the full love,” Iyara continued.

The single will be released on January 28 on the Bellevue Entertainment label along with visuals.

Turbulence's given name is Sheldon Campbell. He has had hits including Notorious, which landed him firmly on the international scene, as well as X Girlfriend, Natty Pon Her Frontline, and We Got the Love.

“Iyara is a terrific artiste, and we ah brave heart. We don't business about bad mind, or betrayal, so we created the concept, and we execute. I am pleased with it, the song sweet, the vibes up and mi feel is a bonafide hit,” Turbulence said.

In the meantime, Iyara is gearing up for a successful 2022. The entertainer, who is now working with the US-based label Bellevue Ent, first jumped into the spotlight as part of the Alliance Next Generation camp in 2011.