Iyara wants the Live Cash

Iyara wants the Live CashSaturday, October 16, 2021
|
Emerging deejay Iyara released a new single called Live Cash .
“We will be doing some heavy promotion on this single because of the advance buzz we're getting. The video for Live Cash was released simultaneously with the song and the fans are loving the party vibe in the video and the feel of the song. Crazy fire emojis it ah get,” he said.
Live Cash was released on October 15 on the Bellevue Entertainment label. The video was shot in Orlando, Florida.
Iyara, who performed in Tampa on October 2, is also pleased with the reception of the song and video for Yaadman Up Inna Farrin' on the Bellevue Ent label.
Iyara is slated to perform at the Orlando Legendary Weekend on November 13 alongside Alkaline next month.
“He's in full demand. He had been slated to perform on October 2 with Alkaline but that show got pushed back, and immediately, three days prior to Sin City, he got added to their show as their special guest artiste, and he shelled it,” said his manager, “Bellevue” Somers.
Iyara is known for songs like Never Kill A Friend, Sicka Dan Flu, and Rich and Wealthy. Rich and Wealthy has more than 1.5 million views on YouTube.
