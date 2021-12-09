J'can in top four in Digicel contest

J'can in top four in Digicel contestThursday, December 09, 2021
|
Jamaica's Cornelius Grant is a film and photography genius in the making. The 35-year-old's animation skills won him a top prize in the PlayGo Emerge short video and photo essay competition, staged by digital operator Digicel.
Grant answered the call for creatives across the Caribbean to submit inspiring stories under the theme 'Celebrate the National Pride of your Country'.
In true Jamaican ingenuity, Grant produced a captivating science fiction video titled Captured, which captured the attention of the judging panel, placing him among the top-four submissions from a field of 36 competitors across the Caribbean. He walked away with US$1,000, Adobe Pro Editor Plus software, and another US$1,000 towards his next project.
“I knew I was going to win; I saw the competition and I wasn't surprised that I won,” he said.
Looking back at his journey to winning, Grant commented: “I found out about the competition from a friend who has a series on the PlayGo app. I watched it and saw that they put up an advertisement in there about the Emerge competition. I then went over to the Instagram page, saw the same thing, clicked on the link, and signed up.”
No stranger to the entertainment industry. Grant is well known for his acting skills in several music videos, including Vybz Kartel's Tony Montana and Gal A Run Dem Head by Erup. He later transitioned to directing music videos and later developed his editing skills.
In acknowledging Grant as one for the digital future, chief marketing officer for Digicel Jamaica Nasha-Monique Douglas commented: “The PlayGo Emerge Competition shows the depth and breadth of talent right here in Jamaica. As Jamaica's digital operator, we are focused on unleashing the innate abilities of our creatives via our digital platforms. Through our suite of entertainment apps, including PlayGo, we are helping them to showcase their creativity and to inspire others to participate in the digital revolution that's taking place across the film industry.”
The PlayGo Emerge Competition included participants from 21 Digicel markets in the Caribbean. Contestants were required to submit a 15-minute documentary from the categories of drama/fiction, comedy, science fiction, and animation. Photo essay contestants submitted up to 10 images that depicted the competition's theme, along with a written essay.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy