J'cans feature in MOBO nominations

Several entertainers, either born in Jamaica or are of Jamaican heritage, have been nominated in various categories of the 2021 Music of Black Origin (MOBO) Awards.

The awards will take place at the Coventry Building Society Arena in London, England, on December 5.

The Best Reggae Act nominees are: Skillibeng, Popcaan, Shenseea, Sean Paul, Lila Iké, and Spice. This is the first nomination for Skillibeng. Lila Iké was nominated last year, while Shenseea secured a nomination last year in the category Best International Act.

This is the second nomination for Spice. Sean Paul won the award in 2002, 2004, 2006, 2009, 2012, and 2013.

Popcaan won in 2015 and 2016. This is his seventh nomination.

Skillibeng will compete with Doja Cat, Drake, Kanye West, Lil Nas X, Megan Thee Stallion, Polo G, Rema, Wizkid, and Young Stoner in the Best International Act category.

Spanish Town-born actor Micheal Ward is nominated in the category Best Performance in a TV Show/Film for his role as Franklin in Small Axe.

In the category Best Drill Act, Digga D is nominated. He is of Jamaican parentage, so too are singer Jorja Smith and members of the group Wstrn, who are nominated in the Best R&B/Soul Act category.

The MOBO Awards was started in 1996 by Kanya King to celebrate the incredible talent, of black origin, making music in the United Kingdom. It honours the artistic and technical achievements of exceptional British and international talent in hip hop, grime, R&B and soul, reggae, jazz, gospel, and Afrobeats.

Buju Banton won the Best Reggae Act award last year.