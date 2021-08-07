J'cans, Nigerians 'warm up' to riddim

J'cans, Nigerians 'warm up' to riddimSaturday, August 07, 2021
THE Early Warm Riddim is the latest project from Zige Dub, a company based in London. Featuring Nigerian and Jamaican artistes, the 11-song set was released yesterday.
It is the label's second compilation. The first, You Should Have Known Riddim, came out four years ago.
Most of the acts on the Early Warm are Nigerian. They include Jah Device who has collaborated with Natty King for his song Trying to Survive, inspired by the rampaging coronavirus.
Other Nigerian artistes and their songs are Daddy West with Queen of Glam; Ebiere (Super Hero); and Oge Kimono with Nana.
Among the Jamaican artistes are Isha Blender on Kryptonite Love and Publik Report who does Judge me in Reality.
Santana, a London-based singjay, contributes Good Good Lovin'.
There has been increasing embrace of Nigerian sounds, like Afrobeat, by Jamaican dancehall artistes in recent years.
Reggae artistes from the West African country like Majek Fashek have cited Jamaican acts among their biggest influences.
--- Howard Campbell
