JA blooms with Bond

Jamaica Observer's Entertainment Desk continues its look at the major stories which helped to shape 2021.

After being stalled for well over a year, the 25th instalment of the James Bond film franchise, No Time To Die , opened in Jamaica in October last year.

The island has always held pride of place in the franchise as writer Ian Flemming created the now-famous British spy character at his Goldeneye retreat in St Mary and the very first film, Dr No, was shot on location here in 1962, as well as Live and Let Die a few years later. It was only fair that Jamaica again be featured for No Time To Die.

In the film, Bond — played by Daniel Craig — is retired and repairs boats here on the island. He soon, however, returns to action but not before there are so great moments on screen which were captured in Port Antonio and the Corporate Area.

The Jamaican connection is made that more poignant with the Jamaican heritage of British-born actress Lashana Lynch, who electrifies local audiences on the two occasions. She delivers the line: “Yuh want a ride?” in her most authentic patois. She further endeared herself to Jamaicans when she wore a yellow and black Vivienne Westwood evening dress to the global premiere of the film at the Royal Albert Hall in London. The gown featured Jamaica's national bird, the doctor bird, embroidered into the skirt.

Despite the restrictions due to the pandemic, No Time To Die was able to enjoy a run at local cinemas.

Tourism Minister Edmund Bartlett also weighed in on the possibilities the Bond film could have for his sector.

“This is indeed a welcome filip for our marketing efforts. It is indeed a fact that Jamaica has invested with the Bond movement, enabling this very important, epic, and significant series that was filmed in Jamaica. We worked with the Ministry of Culture to ensure that the filming and execution took place very well. Jamaica is benefiting from this,” he told the J amaica Observer.

No Time to Die stars Daniel Craig in his final outing as Bond. Other members of the cast are Rami Malek, Ralph Fiennes, Rory Kinnear, Naomie Harris, Léa Seydoux, Ben Whishaw, Jeffrey Wright, Ana de Armas, Dali Benssalah, David Dencik, and Billy Magnussen.