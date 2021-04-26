JA to take WOMEX stage

JAMAICA will be represented at this year's staging of the Worldwide Music Expo (WOMEX).

The annual event — considered one of the largest global music conferences and also includes a trade fair, talks, films and showcase concerts — has, like many such events, been reformatted for a virtual presentation.

Tomorrow, Jamaica will take the spotlight through a presentation on 'Women and Identity in Reggae Music'. This all-female panel discussion will be chaired by lecturer and head of the Institute of Caribbean Studies at The University of the West Indies, Dr Sonjah Stanley Niaah, and comprise creative industries consultant Simone Harris; studio owner Tandra “Lytes” Jhagroo; recording artiste Sevana Siren; and media personality Tricia “ZJ Sparks” Spence.

According to Stanley Niaah, this panel will speak to gender and sexual identity in Jamaican and international music space.

“We will look into issues of class, gender and identity politics in Jamaican music. In particular, this conference will include the perspectives of women representing diverse voices in Jamaican music, voices that are often not seen or heard,” she told the Jamaica Observer.

WOMEX is said to normally attract over 2,500 professionals from 90 countries every October, making it a prime networking platform for the world music industry. Its musical spectrum is unparalleled in the international showcase festival scene, ranging from the most traditional to the new global local underground, embracing folk, roots, local and diaspora cultures and urban and electronic sounds from all over the globe as well as all musical juxtapositions of these.

WOMEX and the many delegates in its community aims to support and strengthen the role of culture around the globe and to spread its values through the nurturing and promotion of creativity and art. The local and global world music community is able to — and needs to — contribute to cross-cultural understanding in a welcoming, tolerant, diverse and productive manner.

This is not the first time Jamaica has been represented at the global music platform. Artistes such as Lila Ike, Sevana Siren, and Protoje has previously taken to the event's performance stages.