Jaahmikes looks at life

Though only 21 years old, Michael “Jaahmikes” Dawkins has been writing songs for some time. In early September, he made his recording debut with In my Life , one of those compositions.

Produced by J Deacs Records out of Trench Town, it is based on a sad personal experience.

“It's about the death of a close friend and how it affected me, but we also look at how life goes on. It's a relatable song,” said Jaahmikes.

From Vineyard Town in east Kingston he has been involved in music since childhood. While a student at Clan Carthy High School, he sang on the Full Gospel House of Prayer's choir in Franklin Town.

In terms of secular music, the “melodic sounds” of Gyptian, Little Hero and Jahvinci were his main influences.

After high school, Jaahmikes attended Excelsior Community College and worked at a call centre in Kingston. In his spare time, he wrote songs he hoped would be recorded.

That came to fruition last month with In my Life. It is important for him to interpret his creations.

“No one can sing my songs like me. I don't rule it out but I wouldn't feel comfortable singing someone else's songs,” he said.

— Howard Campbell