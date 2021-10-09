Jac Saavige hunts big break

Jac Saavige hunts big breakSaturday, October 09, 2021
BY KEVIN JACKSON
Growing up in the Flanker district of St James, Jac Saavige had aspiration of becoming a mechanical engineer. He, however, made the switch to his other passion — music.
Jac Saavige is currently promoting One Up, which he believes can give him his breakthrough.
Released on October 1, One Up was produced by Kelijah Records.
“I describe myself as a lyricist; someone who is very passionate about music who brings an unusual sound, unique vocals, clarity, great lyrics and extraordinary musical flow,” said Jac Saavige.
He continued, “Well music kinda just manifested itself. I always wanted to be a mechanical engineer but circumstances didn't allow me to. So as a teenager, I was drawn to music in general but I was intrigued by the dancehall genre. So, I started writing and practicing to deejays, listening to other established artiste as well, in order to assist with mastering the craft.”
Among the producers he has worked with are FrenchKove Music Group, Quebanz Records, Steppa Dan Music, Hattrick Records, Culu Bads Records, Kreasian Records, Braffaz Entertainment, and Kelijah Records.
“Musically, my inspiration comes from various artistes from different genres. But to be specific a name like Vybz Kartel would definitely be on top of that list. Others include Masicka and Alkaline, just to name a few,” Jac Saavige shared.
He added, “Musically speaking, my aim is to gain worldwide recognition, getting that big break, making a mark on dancehall music, while making a valid contribution to the industry and entertaining the fans on a wider scale.”
