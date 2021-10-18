Jackie Jackson gets award

VETERAN bass guitarist Clifton “Jackie” Jackson was one of 26 people honoured at the annual Tribute To National Heroes and Sam Sharpe Awards Ceremony held inside the Montego Bay Cultural Centre in St James on Friday.

He was lauded with a Sam Sharpe Award for his outstanding service in arts and entertainment. The bass guitarist described the occasion as one of mixed emotions.

“This is sweet and lovely. It is an honour to receive this award. It is a bitter-sweet feeling though, because I miss and I wish my dear wife of 36 years was here to hold my hand and stand by my side,” he told the Jamaica Observer.

Jackson is the widower of singer Karen Smith, who passed September 11.

“I know if Karen were here she would say to me, 'Don't make any speech, I will give it for you',” he said. “I am dedicating this award to you Karen, my forever love!”

Jackson has had a storied career in music. He has played on the bass lines of numerous recordings, including The Melodians (You've Caught Me), Desmond Dekker (Israelites), Paul Simon (Mother & Child Reunion), and Toots & the Maytals (Sweet & Dandy and Pressure Drop).

Bob Marley & The Wailers' (Small Axe, Thank You Lord, Nice Time, Hypocrites, Pound Get A Blow), Hopeton Lewis' (Take it Easy), and Roy Shirley's (Feel Good) have also benefited from his rifts.

Jackson, a member of Toots and the Maytals Band, has been touring with the band since 1976.

In 2005 the group won the Grammy Award for Best Reggae Album with True Love and, again, in 2021 for Got To Be Tough.

He was invested into the Order of Distinction (Commander Class) from the Jamaican Government for his contribution to the development of the island's music at the national honours and awards ceremony held at King's House in Kingston in 2012.

Other recipients of the Sam Sharpe Award on Friday include Angella Whitter (for industry and commerce); Dr Curtis Yeates (for health); Audley Burt Wright (for tourism); Clinton Pickering (for journalism); and woman sergeant Shirley Martin (for security).

The Mayor's Special Award recipients include Launa Alvaranga (community service); Adrian Grant (sports); and, Norman Brown (community service).

A collaborative effort between the St James Municipal Corporation and the Jamaica Cultural Development Commission, the more than 15-year-old awards programme honours citizens of St James for their outstanding contribution to the development of the parish.