Jafrass keeps faith

Jafrass keeps faithSaturday, August 28, 2021
BY HOWARD CAMPBELL
As one of the rush of artistes who have emerged from Montego Bay in the last five years, Jafrass has earned a fan base that has warmed to his hardcore songs.
He maintains that edge on Faith, his first EP which was released on August 20. Most of its nine songs are raunchy and gritty, a nod to his 'rude boy' audience, but the deejay is keen to reach the mainstream.
“I'm concerned about airplay so I made sure all di songs dat are graphic, I have a clean version. Dat's for di radio an' di people dem wha' nuh listen certain type a music,” he said.
Faith is produced by Notnice Records, the company that launched Jafrass' recording career six years ago. It has produced most of his songs including Crime Lord (which is on Faith) and Proud/No More.
The EP also contains songs such as the title and Drug Smuggler which are done with Nordia Mothersille, another Notnice Records regular. House Party is a collaboration with Squash, his colleague from Montego Bay.
Another song, Avoid, features Jah Vinci with whom Jafrass had a hit in 2019 with If They Know.
Born Shevin Jarrett, Jafrass is from Glendevon, a tough enclave in Montego Bay. He has helped put the tourist city's dancehall sound on the map along with Tommy Lee Sparta and Squash.
Because of his productive association with Notnice Records, he described the sessions for Faith as smooth.
“Recording overall is always a satisfying thing for me 'cause mi love mi job. Music a our getaway... anything dey pon wi mind, any frustrations, any good times, wi jus' keep recording,” said Jafrass.
