Jah Cure feels the heat

Jamaica Observer's Entertainment Desk continues its look at the major stories which helped to shape 2021.

EMBATTLED reggae singer Jah Cure was one of several entertainers who found themselves in hot water with the law this year, albeit overseas.

The Prison Walls singer is currently being detained in Amsterdam, Netherlands, for a stabbing incident involving show promoter Nicardo “Papa” Blake on October 1.

Jah Cure has been in custody from early October but had to spend an additional 83 days in lock-up before his trial commences later this month.

“The Council Chamber of the Amsterdam Court has extended the pre-trial detention with 83 days. The total period of pre-trial arrest cannot exceed 110 days: six days in police custody, 14 days in detention, and 90 days on remand. Court proceedings must begin within this period,” Franklin Wattimena, press officer with the Netherlands Public Prosecution Service in Amsterdam, told the Jamaica Observer in late October 2021.

Jah Cure, whose given name is Siccature Alcock, is charged with attempted murder, attempted manslaughter, aggravated assault or attempted aggravated assault.

Jah Cure has had several brushes with the law. He was convicted of rape in April 1999 and served eight years of a 15-year sentence in prison; he was released in July 2007.

Incidentally, his first concert after being released from prison in Jamaica was in the Netherlands at the Reggae Sundance Festival in August that year.

Jah Cure has had consistent success since his release from prison. His hit songs include Love Is, Unconditional Love and All of Me, while he has collaborated with acts such as Damian “Junior Gong” Marley, Torey Lanez, and Mya.

The Cure, his 2015 album, was nominated for a Grammy Award for Best Reggae Album the following year.