Jah Cure for court today

Jah Cure for court todayMonday, October 18, 2021
Reggae singer Jah Cure is scheduled for his second court appearance in the Netherlands on Monday.
He was arrested and charged in that country following an alleged stabbing incident of a show promoter on October 1.
At his first court appearance, Jah Cure was remanded for 14 days.
He is facing charges including attempted murder, attempted manslaughter, aggravated assault, and attempted aggravated assault.
According to the Amsterdam police, show promoter Nicardo Blake was stabbed in that city on October 1.
The victim went to the police station to report the incident and was immediately rushed to the hospital, where he had surgery. A report was filed the following day against Jah Cure and he was arrested.
If found guilty he could get up to 15 years behind bars.
Jah Cure, given name Siccature Alcock, is known for songs including Longing For, Call On Me, and Unconditional Love.
