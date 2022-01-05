Jah Cure gets Jan 12 hearing

JAH Cure's first public hearing for attempted murder and aggravated assault in The Netherlands is set for next Wednesday, January 12, at 11:45 am.

Franklin Wattimena, press officer with The Netherlands Public Prosecution Service in Amsterdam, who shared the development, said investigations were still ongoing.

“The hearing is a pro forma hearing. The investigation is not complete. The case is, therefore, not yet being substantively tried. A date for the substantive trial is not yet set. At the hearing on Wednesday, the 12th, the prosecutor will speak briefly about the state of the investigation,” Wattimena told the Jamaica Observer yesterday.

Jah Cure, who is being represented by Tim Scheffer of law firm Kuijpers Nillesen, is being held at an undisclosed detention centre outside of Amsterdam since October 2021.

“If the prosecutor considers it necessary for the suspect to remain in custody, she will request the court to extend the remand order with a period of up to 90 days. The court will decide whether the remand order will be extended or not,” said the press officer.

The 43-year-old roots singer, who served an eight-year prison sentence for rape in Jamaica, is detained for allegedly stabbing a show promoter, Nicardo Blake, in The Netherlands on October 2. He has been charged with attempted murder, attempted manslaughter, aggravated assault or attempted aggravated assault.

Blake, whose Roots Vibes company stages reggae shows in The Netherlands, allegedly sustained injuries to the abdomen and was reportedly hospitalised.

Jah Cure's arrest came during a series of club and sound system dates in Europe.

The singer, whose real name is Siccature Alcock, has had several brushes with the law since his release from prison in 2007. Some have been with promoters in The Bahamas and Trinidad and Tobago that were resolved without court action.

Jah Cure has had consistent success since his release from prison. His hit songs include Love Is, Unconditional Love, and All of Me, while he has collaborated with acts such as Damian “Junior Gong” Marley, Torey Lanez, and Mya.

The Cure, his 2015 album, was nominated for a Grammy Award for Best Reggae Album the following year.