Jah Kettle hits out at lewd lyrics

Jah Kettle hits out at lewd lyricsTuesday, July 27, 2021
|
JAMAICAN-BORN, Canada-based singjay Jah Kettle is appealing to entertainers to put an end to gun and lewd lyrics.
“Slackness and gun lyrics ah break down the music. Anything the artistes sing is what our kids hold on to. We [entertainers] become role models for our youths so if we glorify gun, they will believe it is a good thing,” he told the Jamaica Observer. “It helps to break down the society.”
Recently, Jamaica's Prime Minister Andrew Holness himself also lashed out at entertainers who glorify violence in popular music, citing a negative impact on the minds of society's children.
Jah Kettle is currently promoting his latest song, Pon Di Base, which he describes as “a real summer hit”.
“It's [about] having good times with lovely girls with the popping of Champagne. I want this song to make people remember the good old days before COVID,” said Jah Kettle, who relocated to Canada more than a decade ago.
Pon Di Base, released on March 2021, is self-produced on his Embrace Life with Love Productions label. The song has an accompanying music video.
Jah Kettle was born Peter Braimbridge and spent his early years in Trench Town. His father, Oscar Braimbridge, was drummer for Calypso singer Lord Jellico's band in the 1960s.
He relocated to Mandeville in Manchester where he attended Bellefield High. He recorded his first song, Bigger Problem, in 1994. His other songs include Hotter Than Dem ft Junior Reid, Up Deh ft Luton Fyah, and No More War. He has two albums: Hail Life with Love and Sky Is The Limit.
— KP
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy