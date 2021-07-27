Jah Kettle hits out at lewd lyrics

JAMAICAN-BORN, Canada-based singjay Jah Kettle is appealing to entertainers to put an end to gun and lewd lyrics.

“Slackness and gun lyrics ah break down the music. Anything the artistes sing is what our kids hold on to. We [entertainers] become role models for our youths so if we glorify gun, they will believe it is a good thing,” he told the Jamaica Observer. “It helps to break down the society.”

Recently, Jamaica's Prime Minister Andrew Holness himself also lashed out at entertainers who glorify violence in popular music, citing a negative impact on the minds of society's children.

Jah Kettle is currently promoting his latest song, Pon Di Base, which he describes as “a real summer hit”.

“It's [about] having good times with lovely girls with the popping of Champagne. I want this song to make people remember the good old days before COVID,” said Jah Kettle, who relocated to Canada more than a decade ago.

Pon Di Base, released on March 2021, is self-produced on his Embrace Life with Love Productions label. The song has an accompanying music video.

Jah Kettle was born Peter Braimbridge and spent his early years in Trench Town. His father, Oscar Braimbridge, was drummer for Calypso singer Lord Jellico's band in the 1960s.

He relocated to Mandeville in Manchester where he attended Bellefield High. He recorded his first song, Bigger Problem, in 1994. His other songs include Hotter Than Dem ft Junior Reid, Up Deh ft Luton Fyah, and No More War. He has two albums: Hail Life with Love and Sky Is The Limit.

— KP