Jah Kettle mourns Tabby Diamond

Jah Kettle mourns Tabby DiamondSaturday, April 09, 2022
CANADA-BASED reggae artiste Jah Kettle says he's mourning the untimely death of the Mighty Diamond's lead singer Tabby Diamond, wh o was shot and killed in a drive-by along Olympic Way in St Andrew on March 29, 2022.
“I met Tabby Diamond at Junior Reid's One Blood studio on Lindsay Crescent in Kingston. This was a glorious opportunity. Then came the unforgettable moment hailing him with the usual Rastafarian gesture. Tabby Diamond did not only inspire by music, he taught me that, despite challenges, one should always try to put in 100 per cent in whatever they do. His was the music one could sit and listen, even on Sunday evenings,” said Jah Kettle. “As my senior, I would grow up hearing his songs, and in those days, it only needed a 10 cent to punch a tune from a nearby jukebox.”
According to police reports, a car drove up to the home and gunmen opened fire, hitting five men. They were rushed to hospital where Tabby Diamond, 66, and Owen Beckford were pronounced dead, while the three other men were treated and sent home.
The police has established no motive for the shooting and their investigations are ongoing.
Formed in 1969, The Mighty Diamonds are one of reggae's prolific groups. Their songs include I Need A Roof, Pass the Kutchie, and Right Time.
Jah Kettle (given name Peter Brainbridge) hails from Trench Town in St Andrew. He migrated to Canada in 2009.
“I wasn't only inspired by the likes of Bob Marley, but acts like the Mighty Diamonds,” he said.
Jah Kettle recorded his first song Bigger Problem on Trench Town Rock Production in 1993. Since then, he had done three albums: Hail Life With Love (1994), Sky Di Limit (2010), and My Style (2016).
