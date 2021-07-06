Jah Kooks still holding it

DESPITE the economic and social challenges facing Jamaicans, up-and-coming artiste Jah Kooks is offering words of encouragement with his song Still a Hold It.

“This track is all about the ups and downs I have faced in life, and also the struggles I have seen my friends and family face on a daily basis. Basically, this track is about life experiences and not just my life; not to mention the song is very relatable,” he told Jamaica Observer.

Produced by House of Payne Empire Inc, Still a Hold It was released in 2019.

Although it has been approximately two years since the release, Jah Kooks (given name Kenrick Graham) feels the message of Still a Hold It is timeless.

“My hopes for Still a Hold It is that it reaches ears worldwide, gravitating fans towards my music,” said the singjay.

In 2017 the World Bank reported that 19.3 per cent of the population was living below the official poverty line.

In the meantime, Jah Kooks, who is a past student of Kemps Hill High School in Clarendon, believes this song will give him his big break.

“The love has been tremendous but I think that it has a whole lot of potential to make it mainstream and so I have decided to give it some additional promotion in order to reach some more ears around the world,” he added.

Describing his style of music as cultural with elements of dancehall, the Clarendon native has been doing music professionally for the past four years. He prides himself in doing music that will always be uplifting to listeners.

“As an artiste I try to be versatile with my style of music and write songs with meaning that others can relate to,” Jah Kooks added.

His other tracks include Money Trail and RIP Friends We Lost, featuring Humble Kydd.