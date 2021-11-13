Jah Niceness to open doors with yesterday

Singer Jah Niceness is putting the finishing touches on his first EP, which he expects to be released in early 2022. It is being produced by Open Doors Records, a company based in Orlando, Florida.

That label produced Yesterday, Jah Niceness's song on the Open Doors Riddim compilation album released in June.

The Clarendon-born artiste, who has been recording for 15 years, said the yet-titled EP will showcase the sound he has projected since he started his career.

“I would describe Jah Niceness's sound as natural, passionate, and smooth. It has a unique quality with good clarity,” he said.

Yesterday is one of 12 songs on the 'Open Doors' which is the debut project for the label of the same name, owned by Jason Bromfield, who is also lead producer for the pending EP.

No Dis Nuh Man, a follow-up single, is scheduled for release soon.

Jah Niceness hails from the district of Ballards River. He cut his first song, Why do They Treat Youths Like This, while he was a student at Calabar High School.

That single was produced by Norman Milo Douglas, his music teacher. Since then, he has released songs such as Destiny, Be Happy and Here we Come which was done with singer Carl Meeks.

—