Jah Thunder gives life lessons

Rastafarian deejay Jah Thunder is urging youths to use the achievements of his relative, Usain Bolt, as a template for success in their lives.

“The first time I met Bolt was through my cousin, Aleen Bailey, the sister of Capleton. It was at a function at Eden Gardens in Kingston. Several athletes were there including Bolt and Bailey who introduced me to Bolt. I remember telling him he should not allow any man to 'bolt pass' him as Bolt was his name,” he said.

Bolt is the greatest athlete of all time. He became the first athlete to win gold medals in both the 100 metres and 200 metres races in consecutive Olympics. At the 2012 London Olympics, Bolt became the first athlete to set three world records in a single Olympic.

“Hard work is the key to success,” said Jah Thunder.

The Rastafarian deejay's latest project is Tek What Is Not Yours ft Capleton.

“I had the idea for the song before I was aware of the riddim. Vernon 'DJ Snow' Snow and Michael 'Skuffla' Johnson, co-producers of the song, wanted Capleton on their riddim. They seized the opportunity when they heard both of us right on spot,” said Jah Thunder.

Tek What Is Not Yours is on the S and S Sign and Seal Records imprint and was released September 2021. It will be on the album What's Going On slated for release on November 5.

Born in the Cassia Park area of Kingston, Jah Thunder (given name Omar Bolt) attended Tarrant Secondary and Kingston Senior (now high schools).

“Artistes like Brigadeer Jerry and Muma Nancy were the first persons I looked up on, but when the 'Fireman' came and started to blaze up the place (lyrically) all eyes were turn on him,” he said.

Jah Thunder quickly became a member of Capelton's House of David and accompanied him on tours, including Belgium, Germany, and the Caribbean.

His first song, Bada Bada, was released on the African Star label 1997. Since then he has recorded more than 50 songs including Squad 51 on the Scorpion label, 1999; Martial Arts ft Capleton and Ikaya, 2002; Name on the Troyton Music Lab, 2004; and Trouble on the Mixing Finger label, 2008.