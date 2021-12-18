Jahazeil drops Left to Right

Jahazeil continues his musical journey with the release of his debut music video and song, Left to Right . Both were released yesterday.

“Thank God I have come this far in my music career. This is something I have wanted in my life to push my career to another level. Thank you, Jesus,” he told the Jamaica Observer.

“Many people keep doubting my decision to keep on this track of consciousness, but I am going to tell them something. Do not ponder, Jahazeil is on a path of success. I will be coming stronger in 2022,” he continued.

The song Left to Right is co-produced on the Duss Records and Paradon Productions labels, while video was produced by Street Cinema.

The singjay said the song and video are timely as they come during Christmas when everyone is looking for something new and fresh.

“This video will be on all social media platform and I am inviting everyone to make it their daily bread,” he said.

Sections of the video were shot at Mountain Spring overlooking Kingston.

Jahazeil is the son of legendary Grammy-winning deejay Buju Banton. He was educated at Liberty Academy in Kingston and recorded his first song No More on his sibling's Markus productions label in 2015.

His big breakthrough came in 2017 with Hold On produced by Delly Ranx.

His other songs includes Best of Me, Love On, and At My Door — a collaboration with Spragga Benz.